Short Interest in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expands By 30.8%

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 261,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of SCM stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. 280,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,401. The company has a market capitalization of $291.63 million, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 216.22%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

