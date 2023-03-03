Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Decreases By 22.7%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Strattec Security Price Performance
Strattec Security Company Profile
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.
Further Reading
