Short Interest in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Drops By 61.8%

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Community Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Community Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Community Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Price Performance

Shares of Community Financial stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.53. 3,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $223.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Community Financial had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. Analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

