Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Declines By 94.3%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the January 31st total of 113,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,760 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HOKCY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 55,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,646. Hong Kong and China Gas has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hong Kong and China Gas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

(Get Rating)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.