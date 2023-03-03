Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Decreases By 30.0%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THCPW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

