Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Declines By 24.6%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the January 31st total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 333,118 shares in the company, valued at $429,722.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 167,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $209,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 197,500 shares of company stock valued at $250,365. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ TCON traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. 44,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,990. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

TCON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

See Also

