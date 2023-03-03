Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Decreases By 28.6%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Price Performance

NASDAQ TANNZ traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.43. 4,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $26.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

