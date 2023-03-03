Short Interest in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Declines By 52.0%

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the January 31st total of 468,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,479 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,792,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $949,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 2,132.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 272,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TIG remained flat at $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 56,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,067. Trean Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $312.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Trean Insurance Group

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

