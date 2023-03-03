Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Decreases By 57.1%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Up 27.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRKAW traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 463,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Troika Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

