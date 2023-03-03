Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Rises By 47.9%

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 174,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 402,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

United Insurance Stock Performance

UIHC stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,122. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.12.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at $94,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 143,857 shares of company stock worth $91,163. Insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Insurance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Insurance by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Insurance by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 22.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 134.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Insurance by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About United Insurance

(Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.