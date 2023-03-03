Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Rises By 47.9%

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the January 31st total of 174,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 402,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
UIHC stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,122. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.12.
In other news, Director William H. Hood III bought 47,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $25,184.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at $94,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 143,857 shares of company stock worth $91,163. Insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.
