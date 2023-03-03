SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis Sells 35,000 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CEO Laura Francis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $708,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, February 16th, Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $226,244.74.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50.

SIBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SI-BONE by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

