SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Anshul Maheshwari Sells 1,986 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $41,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84.

SI-BONE Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SI-BONE by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14,539.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

