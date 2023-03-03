Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$10.99 on Monday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$10.61 and a 52 week high of C$15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98. The stock has a market cap of C$801.61 million, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.01.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$185.87 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.3561356 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.23%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.