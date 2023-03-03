Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SILK opened at $46.24 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55.

SILK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $324,279.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,708,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $324,279.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 238,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

