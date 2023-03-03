Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 24,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 67,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Silver One Resources Trading Up 11.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$53.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

