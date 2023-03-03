Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Downgraded to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Silvergate Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 26,251,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,478,044. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $172.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

About Silvergate Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

