Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Silvergate Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Silvergate Capital stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,348,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,388,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.43. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $162.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 56.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 49.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 54.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

