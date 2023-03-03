Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Silvergate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Silvergate Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.18.
Silvergate Capital Trading Down 2.3 %
Silvergate Capital stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,348,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,388,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.43. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $162.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital
About Silvergate Capital
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
