Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,050,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $273,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.3 %

SPG stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $140.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.95 and its 200-day moving average is $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

