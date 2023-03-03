Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading Down 0.9%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. 2,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

