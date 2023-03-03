Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.09

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 83.09 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.01). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 81.60 ($0.98), with a volume of 1,439,982 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.48) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.11. The company has a market cap of £956.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £21,250 ($25,642.57). In other news, insider Alistair Marks sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total value of £850,000 ($1,025,702.91). Also, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £21,250 ($25,642.57). Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

