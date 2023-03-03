SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,341 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

SITE stock opened at $146.20 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.36 and a fifty-two week high of $184.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.19 and a 200-day moving average of $125.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

