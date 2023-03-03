Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Up 26.6% in February

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $152,111,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $88,532,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after purchasing an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $113.77. 1,347,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

