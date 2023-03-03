Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Sells $226,020.07 in Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

Shares of SNBR opened at $36.27 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $798.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Sleep Number

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 79.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 370,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,483,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 624,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

