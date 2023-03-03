Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.73 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.59). Approximately 141,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 611,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.60 ($0.59).

Smiths News Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.33 million, a PE ratio of 555.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

Insider Activity at Smiths News

About Smiths News

In other Smiths News news, insider David Blackwood bought 22,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £9,991.52 ($12,056.86). 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions.

