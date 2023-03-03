Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Down 31.3% in February

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the January 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Snam from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Snam Price Performance
Shares of SNMRY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 47,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,547. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Snam has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $11.96.
Snam Announces Dividend
Snam Company Profile
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snam (SNMRY)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.