Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 13,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,999.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 14,644,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,589,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Snap by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,640 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap Company Profile

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

