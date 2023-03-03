Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $5.39 on Thursday, reaching $140.67. 6,067,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,032. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

