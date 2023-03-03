Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 6.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$14.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

