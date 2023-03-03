Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonder from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Sonder Stock Down 13.4 %

SOND opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sonder has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

Sonder Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sonder by 189.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

