Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.75 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonder from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.
Sonder Stock Down 13.4 %
SOND opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sonder has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.
Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.
