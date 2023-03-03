Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.31 million-$44.35 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 5.3 %

SOHO opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.69. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 24,028 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

