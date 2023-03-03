Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.31 million-$44.35 million.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a hold rating for the company.
SOHO opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.69. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11.
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
