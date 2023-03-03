Sourceless Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $155.43 million and approximately $0.56 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00032815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00040441 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002048 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00022012 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00219917 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,358.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00740288 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars.

