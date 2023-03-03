Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Southern Cross Media Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation of audio content for distribution on broadcast and digital networks. It operates in two segments, Audio and Television. The company owns 99 radio stations in FM, AM, and DAB+ radio, as well as 34 regional radio stations; broadcasts 93 free to air TV signals in regional Australia; operates LiSTNR, an audio destination for consumers housing radio, podcasts, music, and news; and offers sales representation for open audio platform SoundCloud and Sonos Radio.

