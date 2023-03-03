Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Southern Cross Media Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
