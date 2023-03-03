Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SO. UBS Group cut their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.93.

Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.10. 1,480,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,774. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

