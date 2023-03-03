S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.26. The company had a trading volume of 287,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.69.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

