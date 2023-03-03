SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s Largest Position

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 6.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 16,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,302. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.69.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.