SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Matrix Private Capital Group LLC

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 27,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 40,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 151,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,256. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.