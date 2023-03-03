SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 368,348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 213,987 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,731,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 176,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 401,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,754 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance
RLY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. 6,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $32.34.
