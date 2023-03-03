Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) VP Sells $23,598.25 in Stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) VP Damon Christopher Ward sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $23,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,156,000 after buying an additional 1,712,240 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after buying an additional 1,442,047 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

