Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.53-$3.59 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.50. 167,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,636. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $56,606,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after buying an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,698,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,311,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,295,000 after buying an additional 825,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after buying an additional 595,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

