Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $121.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Splunk to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.76.

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $102.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.87. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $160,720,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $83,922,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

