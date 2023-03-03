Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 123,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 161,561 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

About Sportradar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,080,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after buying an additional 1,116,279 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after buying an additional 830,887 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

