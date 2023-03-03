SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share.
NASDAQ SWTX opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.83. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $65.92.
In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $26,598.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,293. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on SWTX. Wedbush set a $45.00 target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
