Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 5,178 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $317,877.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,903.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26.

On Thursday, January 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40.

Sprout Social stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. 654,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,714. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

