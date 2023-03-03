Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

SFM stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. 470,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,233. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

