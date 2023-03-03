Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $34.80 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

