Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.41-$2.53 EPS.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

