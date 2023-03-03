Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Starpharma Price Performance

Starpharma stock remained flat at $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381. Starpharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

Get Starpharma alerts:

Starpharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.