Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Stellantis Price Performance

STLA opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellantis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth $349,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 224.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.