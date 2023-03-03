Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) PT Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STER. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 60,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.29. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $28.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

