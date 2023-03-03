Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported €0.19 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of €292.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €271.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.59-$0.63 EPS.
Stevanato Group Stock Performance
NYSE STVN traded up €0.58 ($0.62) on Friday, hitting €24.29 ($25.84). 68,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,601. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a 52-week high of €25.00 ($26.60).
Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STVN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
